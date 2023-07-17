Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. 576,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

