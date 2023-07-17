Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $78,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

