Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $75,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,341. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

