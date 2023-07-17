Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $225.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.