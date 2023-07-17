Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 52,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,981. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

