Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 399,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.