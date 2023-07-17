Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,871. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

