Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV opened at $75.75 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

