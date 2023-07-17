Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Position Lowered by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.0% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 176,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,685. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

