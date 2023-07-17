Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,540. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

