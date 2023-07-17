Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.30. 128,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,097. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $230.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

