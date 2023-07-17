Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $18.78 on Monday. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,777,546 shares of company stock valued at $33,551,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.