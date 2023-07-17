Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 4.7%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.96. 431,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 699,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Viasat Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.
Insider Transactions at Viasat
In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Viasat
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
