Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 4.7%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.96. 431,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 699,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

