Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vinco Ventures Trading Up 23.3 %

BBIG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. 3,773,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $38.80.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.