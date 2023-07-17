Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 442.4% in June

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 442.4% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 48,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

