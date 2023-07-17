Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 496,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 676,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.58 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vista Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

