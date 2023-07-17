VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.80 or 1.00026279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.