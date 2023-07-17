Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.28. The stock had a trading volume of 459,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,322. The firm has a market cap of $415.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

