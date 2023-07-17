Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

