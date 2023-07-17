Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $468.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

