Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $16.96 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE KO opened at $60.54 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

