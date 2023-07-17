Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,026 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $113,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $99.00 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

