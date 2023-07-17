WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.03. 2,252,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

