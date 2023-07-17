WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. 2,823,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

