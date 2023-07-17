WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,866 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Humana by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $435.75. 158,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

