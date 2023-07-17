Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

Several research firms have commented on WFRD. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $75.84 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

