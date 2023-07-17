Wedbush Trims Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Target Price to $7.00

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of THRX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.