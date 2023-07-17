Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $85.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.77.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

CHK stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.