Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $83.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after purchasing an additional 198,916 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

