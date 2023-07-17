Wells Fargo & Company Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $541.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.11.

NYSE:HUM opened at $434.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

