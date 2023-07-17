West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Position Reduced by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 25.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $221,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $321,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 44.9% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $93,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,124. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.