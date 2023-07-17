Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.95.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

Western Digital stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.