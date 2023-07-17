WhiteCoin One Day Volume Tops $30.07 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $30.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00303661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019740 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

