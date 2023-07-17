Win Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,943 SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,527,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11,638.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171,581 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.26. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $124.43.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

