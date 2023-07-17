Win Advisors Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Win Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSML traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.26. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,080. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

