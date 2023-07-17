Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,095 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.57. 144,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

