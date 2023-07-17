WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $6,911.11

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.41 million and $6,911.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006740 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829721 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

