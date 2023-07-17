WOW-token (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $6,911.11

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.41 million and $6,911.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002759 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006740 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011229 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
