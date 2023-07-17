Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $27.85

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $30.15. Zai Lab shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 113,109 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

