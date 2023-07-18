AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.90

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 37208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

