ABCMETA One Day Volume Hits $578.07 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $578.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001973 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $717.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

