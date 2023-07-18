Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Down 45.4% in June

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Absci by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Absci by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 1,593.76%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Absci will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

