AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.57.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADTH opened at $1.50 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 820.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
