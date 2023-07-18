Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,209.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 98,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

