Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.