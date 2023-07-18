Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Trading Up 14.2%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Free Report) was up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Free Report)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.