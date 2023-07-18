Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Trading Up 14.2%

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

