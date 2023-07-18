Algorand (ALGO) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $872.89 million and approximately $71.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,771,834,255 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

