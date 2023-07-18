Alibaba Group (BABA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):

7/18/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00.

7/10/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $149.00.

6/30/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

6/20/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00.

6/13/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $160.00.

5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00.

5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $132.00.

5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $144.00.

5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $143.00 to $140.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

BABA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. 20,223,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,461. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.