Alibaba Group (BABA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA):
- 7/18/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/12/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $137.00.
- 7/10/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/10/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $149.00.
- 6/30/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/27/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 6/20/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00.
- 6/13/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/3/2023 – Alibaba Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/26/2023 – Alibaba Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/23/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $160.00.
- 5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00.
- 5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $132.00.
- 5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $144.00.
- 5/19/2023 – Alibaba Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $143.00 to $140.00.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %
BABA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.21. 20,223,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,112,461. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.