Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.44.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

