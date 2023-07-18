Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.00. 1,373,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.60. The firm has a market cap of $311.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

