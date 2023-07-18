Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.82. 95,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,383,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 135,850 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,514,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485,714 shares in the company, valued at $105,765,711.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,847,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,230,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

