Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $62.72

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.72.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

BCE stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

